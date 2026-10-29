Fall deer danger on Eastern Shore roads

Virginia motorists are being urged to use extra caution this fall as deer become more active and the risk of vehicle collisions increases.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says deer are particularly active from mid-October through November, during their annual mating season. State officials report that November has historically been the peak month for vehicle crashes involving deer.

The danger is especially high around dawn and dusk, when deer are moving in search of food and mates, and visibility is reduced. With the end of daylight saving time approaching, more drivers will also be traveling during darkness.

Here on Virginia’s Eastern Shore, motorists traveling rural roads, particularly near wooded areas, fields and waterways, should be especially alert for deer crossing the roadway.

State officials offer several tips to reduce the risk of a collision.

First, slow down and watch the sides of the road, particularly during early morning and evening hours. Use high-beam headlights when there is no oncoming traffic, and pay attention to deer-crossing signs.

If a deer crosses in front of you, remember that there may be others following. Slow down and be prepared for another deer to enter the roadway.

And perhaps the most important advice: Do not swerve sharply to avoid a deer. Officials say sudden swerving can cause drivers to lose control, cross into oncoming traffic or leave the road. Instead, brake firmly and remain in your lane as safely as possible.

If you strike a deer, pull off the road when it is safe, turn on your hazard lights and check for injuries. Do not approach an injured animal, which may be dangerous.

Motorists can report a dead deer creating a hazard on a state-maintained road by calling VDOT at 800-367-7623.

With deer activity increasing throughout the fall, officials remind drivers that slowing down, staying alert and avoiding distractions can help prevent a serious accident.