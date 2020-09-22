The long hot summer is finally history. A summer which turned out to be the hottest in many years will officially end at 9:30 am today. That is when the sun will move over the equator causing the days to become shorter and the weather to become cooler. The weather this weekend is just a taste of what will develop over the next 30 days with more normal high temperatures in the 70s expected by later this week. According to long range forecasts, high temperatures will be in the 70s going forward with an occasional foray into the low 80s with highs falling into the 60s later in October.

