Despite being entangled in an unresolved scandal in which he was accused of sexual assault, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax told a group of senior citizens in Petersburg Tuesday that he is planning to run for Governor in 2021.

According to the Progress Index, Fairfax told the group that he plans to focus on educational opportunities for all children. Fairfax will not be alone. Reports are that former Governor Terry McAuliffe is considering a run in 2021, as is Attorney General Mark Herring. While Virginia Governors cannot succeed themselves they can run again for the office in a future election.

Fairfax faced calls for his resignation in February this year after Governor Ralph Northam became entangled in a scandal of his own and it became apparent that if the Governor resigned, Fairfax would succeed him.

