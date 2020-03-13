Here are some facts concerning the coronavirus situation in Virginia:

As of right no no cases have been confirmed on the Eastern Shore.

Virginia now has 30 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus, up from 17 a day ago, The Virginia Department of Health said Friday. The current estimated population of Virginia is 8,535,519.

Seven of the new cases are in northern Virginia, according to the health department. Another five are in James City County near Williamsburg, and the final new case is in Harrisonburg,

In all, 17 of the 30 cases are in Northern Virginia. Ten of the 30 cases have required hospitalization.

As of Friday no deaths have been reported in Virginia.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is offering the following tips to lower the risk of respiratory germ spread, including COVID-19 and seasonal flu:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay home when you are sick.

Avoid contact with sick people.

Avoid non-essential travel

Get a flu shot (Note: so far, there is no vaccination for COVID-19)

.