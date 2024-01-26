Explosion in Pocomoke Citysends victims to hospital Thursday

By Linda Cicoira

An explosion that turned into a hazmat incident at a Pocomoke City company caused injuries and road closures Thursday.

According to reports, students at nearby schools and neighbors of the RICCA Chemical Company on Broad Street were told to stay inside, and several people were rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The company is between the Pocomoke Beltway and 8th Street. It is unclear when the incident occurred. At about 2 p.m., the Pocomoke City Police Department said the area was deemed safe and roads were reopened.

Those who were injured were taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional where it was also reported that a decontamination situation occurred near an entrance to the hospital. According to TidalHealth, three civilians were being treated following a chemical explosion in Pocomoke. None of the injuries are life-threatening, according to the hospital. Emergency workers were also treated for exposure.