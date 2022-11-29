Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce Launches New and Improved Website ChincoteagueChamber.com

The Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce that a new and improved version of the official tourism website for the Town of Chincoteague has just been launched. As the Destination Marketing Organization for Chincoteague Island and surrounding area, the Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce is tasked with promoting the island’s tourism assets to targeted audiences around the globe. Print and digital media, a vibrant Visitor Guide in both print and digital versions, and a dynamic website are the primary means of achieving that goal. Staying current and up to date with an attractive and optimized website is key to capturing and maintaining the traveling public’s attention.

InterCoastal Net Designs has created an amazingly modern and user-friendly website that will add value to each chamber membership investment. Not only is the new site inviting, it is refreshingly alive with color and information to make trip planning both enjoyable and easy. It is also well protected with the latest security features offering a stable site against hackers and malware that can interrupt and interfere with global internet presence.

The website features the digital Visitor Guide and iMap, a new technology introduced last year which offers itinerary building capabilities and ease of locating chamber businesses. These features along with activity planner and events calendar are valuable resources for future visitors and locals. A complete section of the website is dedicated to information about the Chincoteague Ponies for those planning for Pony Swim in July, roundups, or just general knowledge of their origin and care.

An easy-to-navigate Membership Directory allows website users to learn about our almost 300 valued chamber members and the services they provide. These include hospitality as well as business services. Chamber opportunities such as networking events and advertising help businesses grow and thrive. Economic Development resources are available on the website for employer and employee needs. The chamber website strives to be a valuable resource to its members by providing tools for success while directly promoting Chincoteague Island as a vacation destination.