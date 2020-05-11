On Friday and Saturday the first mass testing event was conducted on the Eastern Shore. In addition mass testing has occured at both Perdue and Tysons. The results should come in sometime this week. More than likely, the case count will increase due to the increased number of test administered. Jon Richardson of the Eastern Shore Health District told the Accomack County Wednesday that the count could jump from in the 500 range to perhaps as high as 1500 after the results come in. Of those tested, some may be asymptomatic meaning they are carrying the virus but have had no symptoms. The results of the testing will give Health Department officials a better understanding of both the extent of the virus on the Eastern Shore and the distribution of the infections.

A best case scenario would be that the number of new cases could come in much lower than expected.

.