Exmore woman denied bond in Accomack Circuit Court

September 5, 2023
By Linda Cicoira

An Exmore woman accused of violent crimes in connection with an incident that occurred on Chincoteague in July was denied bond in Accomack Circuit Court Thursday.

Thirty-nine-year-old Roxanne Means, of Vine Court, was charged with robbery of a flashlight using physical force that did not result in injury, strangulation, and malicious wounding. According to court records, Means told authorities that she was drinking alcohol on July 2. She claimed self-defense saying she felt attacked.

      The victim was a 78-year-old Chincoteague woman. Means was remanded to jail.

