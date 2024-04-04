Exmore Town Council nixes proposed battery park

The Exmore Town Council nixed the opportunity for an Arizona company to buy land in the town and build a battery park on the property at Monday night’s meeting.

The company, whose name is not public yet, wanted to purchase two parcels owned by the town just to the east of the ANEC substation on Virginia Avenue for a 10 megawatt battery storage facility.

Such facilities are used to buy unused power off the grid at low demand times and store until energy demand is high.

Several town council members express concerned about the facility and safety in relation to its operations. The Town Council unanimously voted against the sale of the property.