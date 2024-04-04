Exmore Town Council nixes proposed battery park

April 4, 2024
 |
Daily News Headlines
Exmore Substation

The Exmore Town Council nixed the opportunity for an Arizona company to buy land in the town and build a battery park on the property at Monday night’s meeting.

The company, whose name is not public yet, wanted to purchase two parcels owned by the town just to the east of the ANEC substation on Virginia Avenue for a 10 megawatt battery storage facility.

Such facilities are used to buy unused power off the grid at low demand times and store until energy demand is high.

Several town council members express concerned about the facility and safety in relation to its operations. The Town Council unanimously voted against the sale of the property.

Share this

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

April 4, 2024, 5:39 am
Clear sky
W
Clear sky
46°F
13 mph
Apparent: 40°F
Pressure: 997 mb
Humidity: 90%
Winds: 13 mph W
Windgusts: 43 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 6:42 am
Sunset: 7:28 pm
© 2024 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

RoofMaxx

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Hardees Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich
Throwback Thursday WESR Programming
Chincoteague

Member of the

esva chamber