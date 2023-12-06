Exmore to Host 2nd Annual Old Fashioned Christmas

EXMORE: Exmore’s downtown business community is set to celebrate the

holidays by hosting the 2 nd Annual Old-Fashioned Christmas in Exmore, Thursday,

December 7 from 5 pm to 8 pm. Enjoy relaxed after hours shopping with

unannounced specials, a few surprises—and more— in participating shops and

boutiques. Storefronts will be decorated for the Exmore’s “Holiday Lights”

challenge, and Main Street will be illuminated with displays spanning the street.

For the first time, there will be a 14-foot decorated Christmas Tree in the plaza

near the Exmore Social Hall on the corner of Main & Bank.

“We are excited to showcase downtown Exmore during this festive season” said

Exmore Mayor Doug Greer. “Our business community is the heart and soul of the

Town, and its vibrancy continues to increase each year.”Businesses participating in “And Old-Fashioned Christmas in Exmore” include Hangin’ with Wild Roots, Country Way Mercantile, The Exmore Emporium/Main

Street Jewelry & Gifts, The Sea Witch ESVA, Shore Antiques; Liv’s Café,

Clocks n/ Stuff and the Exmore Diner. Artists Katie Williams and Melanie Widgeon

Lewis will be hosting an Art Exhibition in the reception area of Wild Roots, 3316

Main Street.

“An Old-Fashioned Christmas in Exmore” sets the stage for the Annual

Community Fire Department Christmas Parade scheduled for Saturday, December

9 beginning at 6 pm. The evening also coincides with the Annual Holiday Artisan &

Craft Faire presented by New Ravenna on Broad Street, which runs parallel to the

Main Street shopping area. Hours for the New Ravenna event are 5 pm to 7:30

pm.

There’s plenty of free parking for all events, with easy access to participating

venues. Plan to come and enjoy. For more information, follow the Town of

Exmore on Facebook, or email [email protected].