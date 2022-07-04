The Exmore Rotary Club recently awarded donations to 14 local organizations at two of its June meetings.

The organizations were selected by the club’s Donations Committee and unanimously approved by the club. The Exmore Rotary Club raises money through a variety of fundraisers throughout the year. The club then distributes those funds to local causes. The amount of 2022 donations distributed totaled $16,000.

Organizations included Arc of the Eastern Shore, Camp Occohannock, The Eastern Shore Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Eastern Shore Community College Foundation, Eastern Shore Library Foundation, Exmore Community Fire Company, Foodbank of the Eastern Shore, Eastern Shore Habitat for Humanity, Northampton County Fire Company, Painter Fire Company, SPCA, United Way of the Eastern Shore, Eastern Shore Family YMCA and the Randy Custis Memorial Fund.

The Exmore Rotary Club is estimated to have supported local causes with more than $350,000 since its founding.

Rotary is a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves.

