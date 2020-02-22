Police in Exmore are trying to track down the person who stole credit cards from a woman’s wallet then used them to make several purchases.

A short video clip posted to the Exmore Police Department’s Facebook page Friday shows the suspect in a gas station parking lot.

Police say a customer accidentally left her wallet behind at a store in town and this person took the cards out of it.

If you can help identify the suspect, please contact police. You will remain anonymous. To contact the Exmore Police Department, call (757) 442-5405.

.