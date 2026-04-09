Exmore Planning Commission hears public input on housing proposal

A proposed residential development in Exmore drew a large crowd and extensive public comment during Tuesday night’s Exmore Planning Commission Work Session, as officials and residents weighed the potential benefits and impacts of the project.

The proposal, presented by Atlantic Group planners on behalf of a private ownership group, outlines a planned unit development of about 220 housing units on roughly 32 acres on Broadwater Road. The site is currently zoned residential.

Project representative Chris Carbaugh told the commission the development is intended to help address a documented housing shortage in Northampton County, citing a regional study estimating a deficit of more than 1,700 homes.

“If we’re serious about workforce housing, we have to allow the kind of density that makes it possible,” Carbaugh said.

The revised plan is significantly smaller than earlier concepts, which initially proposed up to 870 units. The current proposal includes a mix of single-family cottages and multi-family “one-over-one” units, with home prices expected to range from around $250,000 into the low $300,000s.

Carbaugh said at least 50 percent of the units would qualify as workforce housing, targeting residents earning between 80 and 120 percent of area median income. The development would also include amenities such as a pool, clubhouse, sidewalks, and open space, with more than one-third of the property preserved as green space.

He estimated a six- to seven-year buildout, which would result in potential economic benefits, including job creation and increased tax revenue.

“We’re not here to force anything,” he added. “We’re here to work with the town to find a solution to a housing shortage that already exists.”

Despite the scaled-down proposal, many residents voiced concerns about infrastructure, affordability, and the character of the town.

Several speakers questioned whether local water, sewer, healthcare, and school systems could handle the additional population. Others argued the proposed home prices would not meet the needs of local workers, including teachers and service employees.

“This is not the housing we need,” said Roxanne Ward. “The people who actually need housing here cannot afford what’s being proposed.”

Residents also pointed to existing vacant homes in the area and suggested rehabilitation of the current housing stock as an alternative to new construction.

“We have houses that have been vacant,” said Amanda Lowry. “We don’t even have the infrastructure we need now, and we’re talking about adding hundreds more homes.”

Concerns were also raised about potential impacts on traffic, emergency services, and the Eastern Shore’s rural character, with some warning that large-scale development could fundamentally change the nature of Exmore and surrounding communities.

A significant portion of the discussion focused on the process used to introduce planned unit development zoning in Exmore.

Multiple speakers argued that PUDs are not currently included in the town’s comprehensive plan and questioned whether the ordinance was adopted properly. They urged officials to revisit the comprehensive plan before considering projects of this scale.

Planning commission members acknowledged those concerns, noting that Exmore’s comprehensive plan is outdated and due for revision.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the planning commission made no decision on the proposed development itself.

Instead, members voted to recommend that the Exmore Town Council revisit the comprehensive plan and consider whether changes, including the potential addition of PUD zoning, are appropriate before moving forward.

Tuesday night’s session was informational and part of an ongoing process to evaluate the proposal and gather public input. The matter will now return to the town council for further consideration.