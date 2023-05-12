By Linda Cicoira

A 50-year-old Exmore man was sentenced to a total of 20 years in prison Thursday in Northampton Circuit Court in connection with burglaries and thefts that occurred in 2020.

All but four years of the terms for Duane Antonio Pitt were suspended. He pleaded guilty to the charges that initially were set to be heard by a jury. In a breakdown, Pitt was sentenced to five years with four suspended for burglary on April 13, 2020; three years with two suspended for grand larceny on the same day; suspended two-year terms each for possession of stolen property with intent to sell on April 13 and May 9, 2020; five years with four suspended for burglary on May 17, 2020; three years with two suspended for grand larceny on May 17, 2020.

Counts of burglary and petty larceny on May 23, 2020, and grand larceny on May 9, 2020, were not prosecuted.

In March, a jury acquitted Pitt of burglary, attempted grand larceny with a firearm, and being a violent felon in possession of a firearm in connection with Oct. 19, 2020 incidents.

He will be on supervised probation for four years after he is released.