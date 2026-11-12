Exmore man indicted on alleged death threat; Northampton grand jury returns other charges

By Linda Cicoira

He was heartbroken, so he allegedly threatened in writing to blow out the brains of his longtime love’s new man.

Fifty-year-old Eldred Anthony Costin, also known as Tony Costin, of Willis Wharf Road in Exmore, was indicted Monday by a Northampton Grand Jury on a count of threatening to kill or injure the friend of his former girlfriend.

Costin allegedly sent the electronic message to another woman asking her to let his girlfriend know his plans.

According to court records, the defendant told authorities, “He was very upset and didn’t mean it. Heartbroken by someone he loved a really long time.” The defendant stated in his message, “He did not want to commit suicide, but wanted to be taken off the earth.”

At first, he was held without bail. He is now free on a $5,000 bond and prohibited from contacting the victim.

In another case, 24-year-old Isa Isaiah Brisco of Exmore was indicted on May 8 counts of shooting a firearm from a vehicle and misdemeanor reckless handling of a firearm. Brisco is suspected of driving at high speed along Virginia Avenue and Elm Street during the alleged offenses. Records indicate that a witness, Flock cameras, and surveillance video from the True Blue gas station identified Brisco driving in the area minutes after the shooting. Officers also recovered a 9mm casing from his car.

Nineteen-year-old Kejaun Malik Savage, of Lankford Highway in Parksley, was indicted on counts of eluding police while driving at high speeds and of felony child abuse or disregard for a minor who was in the vehicle with others during the alleged July 28 incident. Savage was also indicted on a count of receiving or buying a stolen vehicle valued at $1,000 or more and on a misdemeanor count of driving without a license. Savage told authorities that he has no children, that the child was not under his care, and that the child did not live in his household.

Twenty-three-year-old Djibril Soumbounou, of Brooklyn, N.Y., was indicted on a count of possessing 21 counterfeit $100 bills, which police discovered after he was allegedly clocked driving 88 mph in a 55-mile-per-hour zone on Aug. 9, 2026.