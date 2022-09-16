An Exmore man was killed in a crash Tuesday night on southbound Interstate 85 in Hillsborough, North Carolina.

Daniel Eugene McNeil, 51, of Exmore, Va was driving a Mack tractor-trailer when he veered off the highway and hit an overpass before crashing around 2:15 a.m., according to N.C. Highway Patrol spokesman Trooper Brian Martin.

McNeil died at the scene, Martin said. No other vehicles were reported to be involved in the crash.

ABC-11 reported that he was carrying a load of chickens when his truck overturned.

Martin said McNeil’s family has been notified.

The Orange Rural Fire Department, which had trucks on the scene within five minutes of the reported crash, said in a Facebook post Wednesday that smoke and flames were visible when firefighters arrived from multiple agencies. The truck was “engulfed in flames and a high volume of fire (was) impinging on the bridge,” fire officials said in the post. “Crews attacked the fire and gained access to the location of the cab but there were no survivors.”

