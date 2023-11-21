Exmore man convicted of four felonies

By Linda Cicoira

An Exmore man was convicted Monday in Northampton Circuit Court of four felony charges.

Fifty-year-old Ernest Daniel Stith, of Anne Road, was convicted of possession of a Schedule I or II drug, possession with intent to distribute between a half-ounce and five pounds of marijuana, being a nonviolent felon in possession of a gun, and reckless handling of a firearm.

Charges of having a gun when in possession of illegal drugs, malicious shooting, and use of a firearm in a felony were not prosecuted.

All the charges stemmed from incidents that occurred on Nov. 15, 2022.

A presentence report was ordered. Sentencing was set for Jan. 22, 2024.