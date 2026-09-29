Exmore man charged with felony homicide following fatal shooting in Northampton County

September 29, 2026
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A 70-year-old Exmore man has been charged with felony homicide following a fatal shooting Saturday in Northampton County.

According to Northampton County Sheriff David Doughty, deputies responded to Johnsontown Road at approximately 11:40 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, for a report of a gunshot victim.

When law enforcement officers and emergency medical personnel arrived, 61-year-old Mocile Brickhouse was pronounced dead by Northampton County EMS.

Authorities arrested Harrison Mapp, 70, of Exmore. Mapp has been charged with reckless handling of a firearm and felony homicide.

Mapp is being held without bond at the Eastern Shore Regional Jail.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Eastville Police Department and Northampton County EMS.

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September 29, 2026, 1:36 pm
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