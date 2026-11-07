Exmore Man Arrested in Wicomico County Md for Possession

A traffic violation in Wicomico County, Maryland, has led to the arrest of an Eastern Shore man after deputies discovered more than 145 grams of suspected marijuana and a loaded handgun inside his vehicle.

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office says 27-year-old Shane Dalton Kellam of Exmore was taken into custody following a traffic stop on October 29th.

According to investigators, a deputy spotted a white Lincoln Town Car making an improper left turn across several lanes of traffic at about 3:35 that afternoon. The maneuver reportedly came close to causing a collision.

During the traffic stop, deputies say they noticed drug-related items inside the vehicle. A closer investigation turned up a loaded Glock 45-caliber handgun.

With assistance from Maryland State Police and a sheriff’s office K-9 unit, authorities searched the vehicle and recovered approximately 145.59 grams of suspected marijuana, digital scales and two cell phones.

Kellam was charged with carrying a handgun in a vehicle, possession of cannabis with intent to distribute, and additional related offenses.

He was transported to the Wicomico County Detention Center for processing and later released after posting a five-thousand-dollar unsecured personal bond.

Photo courtesy Wicomico County Sheriff’s Dept.