Exmore joins Virginia Main Street program to support downtown revitalization

The Town of Exmore has been accepted as an Exploring Main Street community, giving the town access to training, resources and consultation to support downtown revitalization.

The designation comes through Virginia Main Street, a program administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. The town announced its acceptance Friday.

The program follows the National Main Street model, which helps communities develop strategies for business development, building renovation and downtown investment using their history and local character as a foundation.

As an Exploring Main Street community, Exmore can participate in training throughout the year, consult with program staff about downtown issues and connect with other communities working on revitalization.

“We are thrilled to be a part of this nationally renowned program,” said Exmore Town Manager Pam Ward. “The support we will receive from Virginia Main Street will have a positive impact on our downtown businesses and revitalization efforts.”

Virginia Main Street Program Manager Courtney Mailey described the designation as an initial step in the revitalization process.

“Exploring Main Street status is an important first step for a community interested in downtown revitalization,” Mailey said. “We are pleased to have the Town of Exmore join the program and applaud their commitment to further their revitalization efforts and create improved economic opportunity downtown.”

According to the release, Virginia Main Street and its designated communities have encouraged more than $2.1 billion in private investment, attracted more than 8,918 new businesses and created more than 26,666 jobs since the program began in 1985.

More information is available at dhcd.virginia.gov/vms.