The Exmore Food Lion was shut down Sunday morning for a bomb threat.

According to Northampton County Sheriff David Doughty, the threat was called in at approximately 8:30 AM.

Police from multiple different agencies are on site investigating, including the Exmore Police Department, the Northampton County Sheriff’s Department and the Virginia State Police. The Virginia State Police’s Bomb Squad is reportedly en route to sweep the building.

The story is developing, check back for updates.