Exmore Edward Jones Branch Office announces 14th Annual Accomack and Northampton County School Supply Drive

Willie C. Randall, an Edward Jones financial advisor in Exmore, is supporting Accomack and Northampton County students by using his office as a drop-off location for the school supplies drive.

Local residents and businesses may help others in the community by bringing in items to the Edward Jones branch office during regular business hours from now to August 18th.

“We’re asking Eastern Shore residents to donate school supplies or volunteer their time,” Willie said. “These donations can add value as one more student will be provided with the appropriate tools to begin or continue his or her learning and development.”

The items needed for the school supply drive include: pencils, pens, crayons, markers, loose leaf paper, tablets, notebooks, bookbags, backpacks, fpocket folders, highlighters, pencil boxes or pouches, erasers, disinfectant wipes, tissues, binders, index cards, scissors Ziploc bags, construction paper, glue, glue sticks, hand sanitizer calculators, and rulers.

“We are committed to supporting not only our clients but the entire community,” Willie said. “This school supply drive is one way we can help make a difference.”

The branch address is 4045 Lankford Highway in Exmore.

Please note that monetary donations cannot be accepted.