Exmore breaks ground for new wastewater system

After years of planning and engineering work, years of evaluating the most effective and efficient systems, months of working with state and federal agencies and many more months reviewing bids and contractor capabilities, the Town of Exmore has broken ground on the long awaited, much anticipated sewer project. Construction of the new wastewater collection system located on Seaside Road, is being handled by Kevcor Corporation with Exmore’s Utilities Director Taylor Dukes overseeing operations for the Town. The project cost is $18.4 with much of that expense covered by grants and loans through state and federal agencies.

Exmore’s new system is designed to serve all 900 residences and businesses currently within the Town with ample capacity to accommodate strategic, managed growth. The project is expected to be completed by January 2025. Once in place, the Town plans to connect residential areas first, and then commercial users.

Exmore’s facility will integrate into the Hampton Roads Sanitation District’s regional system that now stretches from Nassawadox to Accomack. Of note, Exmore is the only municipality in the HRSD’s statewide network to retain ownership of its in-town facility. This gives Exmore control of the billing for those connected to the Exmore system.

The work on the regional system is well underway, with piping along the railway bed easements on Route 13.

Kevcor Corporation of Norfolk was selected over four other bidders in an open, competitive bidding process.