A flag retirement ceremony was conducted Sunday, Nov. 21 at the Exmore Moose Lodge by Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts of Pack 314 Exmore, and Sea Scout Ship 5122. Scouts read passages showing respect for the American flag before retiring used flags in a respectful manner shortly after Veterans Day. Troop 314 and Sea Scout Ship 5122 members also recently helped the town of Tangier to plant dozens of eastern red cedar, southern bayberry and live oak trees on Tangier Island to mitigate flooding in some areas and also provide other benefits to the island. Front row, left to right, Cub Scouts Ellis Dukes, Nicholas Blue and Christan Vazquez. Middle row, left to right: Boy Scout Troop 314 Exmore members John Long (Assistant Scoutmaster), Ian Lewis, Nathaniel Long, Gavin Ricci, and Emma Holt from Sea Scout Ship 5122. Back row, left to right: Trent Ferebee, Thomas James (Troop Committee Chair), Alban Cuba and Michelle Ferebee (Troop Committee Member).

.