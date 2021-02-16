The Town of Exmore has been awarded a Virginia Outdoors Foundation (VOF) grant in the amount of $15,000 for the revitalization of the Exmore Town Park. The funds will be directed to improvements that will enhance enjoyment of the children’s play areas in the park, including installing new drainage features.

“The Town Park, which is open to all, is an important amenity for our community,” said Mayor Douglas Greer. “With its open spaces, picnic area and playground, it is a backyard for many Exmore families. We want to keep it pleasant and attractive at all times.”

Exmore in one of 25 communities within the state to be named in the $1.9 million grant awards which are part of the new “Get Outdoors” program created under VOF’s Preservation Trust Fund. Brett Glymph, Executive Director of VOF, commented, “We are pleased to be able to support this project that will provide better, safer access to the outdoors for the town’s residents and visitors. The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed a great deal about the importance of open space for not only our physical and mental health, but also for the strength of our communities.”

The first phase of improvements is slated to begin in February, with completion targeted for early spring. “The timing is excellent,” said Mayor Greer. “We always have lots of activities in the park during warm weather, including birthday parties and special events. A big thank you to Taylor Dukes for spearheading this grant and to the VOF for providing the funds.”

Property for the Exmore Town Park was acquired by the Town in 2005. Since then, constant improvements and upgrades, including a multi-use recreational building, performance stage and ongoing additions to the playground, have resulted in a popular, much utilized centerpiece of the community. Multiple annual events are held here, from Town Socials and Easter egg hunts to art festivals and Free Shakespeare in the Park performances.

The VOF was created in 1966 by the state legislature and since its inception has protected more than 850,000 acres of farms, forests, parks, and other open spaces in 111 cities and counties. Learn more at https://vof.org.

