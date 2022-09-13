Artists, artisans, crafters, makers, bakers, sewers, growers—and watermen too! You are invited to Show & Sell at the inaugural Exmore Fall Festival, taking place in the streets of downtown Exmore on Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 9 am to 4 pm, followed by a FREE concert.

Exhibition space for the Fall Festival is open to artisans in all categories across Virginia and beyond our region. This includes visual artists working in the full range of mediums and makers of every type, whether professional, hobbyist or beginner.

This event is a new, bigger and more action filled iteration of the Artisans Festival previously held in the Town Park which drew more than 500 attendees in its first year.

This is a “Rain or Shine” event. The Town is closing off Main Street between Occohannock Road and Willis Wharf Road along with partial closures of other streets to provide ample room for attendees to wander and explore exhibitor booths and Exmore shops.

Each exhibitor space measures 10’ x 10’ with 5’ clearance between booths. Regular artisan booths are $25 each. Food vendors, including Food Trucks will pay $45 per space with reduced and waived fees for qualifying Exmore residents and non-profit organizations. Exhibitors are asked to provide their own tables, chairs, and tents.

There is ample free parking and easy access for loading and unloading. Don’t delay. Spaces assigned on a first come basis! More information is available on the Festival Facebook Page Exmore Fall Festival | Facebook or by emailing Exmorefallfestival@gmail.com.

