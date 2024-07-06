Excessive Heat Warnings for Saturday, July 5

The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the Eastern Shore from 11:00 AM until 8:00 PM this evening.

Dangerously hot conditions are expected, with heat index values up to 110 are expected in Accomack and Northampton Counties.

Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat and high humidity events.

Residents are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air conditioning, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent reset breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, Call 9 1 1.