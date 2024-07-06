Excessive Heat Warnings for Saturday, July 5

July 6, 2024
 |
Daily News Headlines
Image

The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the Eastern Shore from 11:00 AM until 8:00 PM this evening.

Dangerously hot conditions are expected, with heat index values up to 110 are expected in Accomack and Northampton Counties.

Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat and high humidity events.

Residents are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air conditioning, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Broadwater Academy - It's Worth it!

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent reset breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, Call 9 1 1.

Share this

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

July 6, 2024, 4:11 pm
Scattered clouds
SSE
Scattered clouds
88°F
13 mph
Apparent: 100°F
Pressure: 1011 mb
Humidity: 70%
Winds: 13 mph SSE
Windgusts: 29 mph
UV-Index: 5.27
Sunrise: 5:47 am
Sunset: 8:27 pm
© 2024 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Buchanan Subaru

Chincoteague

Member of the

esva chamber