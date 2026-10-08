Every Scored Accomack School Improves in State Performance Framework

Every Accomack County public school assigned a score improved its performance under Virginia’s School Performance and Support Framework for the 2025–2026 school year, according to results announced by the school division.

Five schools earned the framework’s highest designation, Distinguished: Chincoteague and Pungoteague elementary schools and all three high schools — Arcadia, Chincoteague and Nandua. The division reported that two schools moved into the Distinguished category.

Kegotank Elementary recorded the largest gain, increasing its score by 13.1 points, from 71.1 to 84.2, and earning a Meets Expectations designation. Chincoteague Elementary posted the next-largest increase, rising 8.4 points to 90.5.

Among the other elementary schools, Pungoteague increased 4.4 points to 91.5. Accawmacke rose 5.5 points to 83.3, while Metompkin gained 3.1 points to reach 81.7. Accawmacke and Metompkin were designated Approaching Expectations.

At the middle school level, Arcadia improved 4.4 points to 87.8 and received a Meets Expectations designation. Nandua increased two points to 88.7 and was classified as Approaching Expectations.

Chincoteague High School’s score rose 6.4 points to 102.6. Arcadia High gained 5.4 points to reach 100.3, and Nandua High increased 3.6 points to 95.9.

The framework evaluates several measures of school performance, including student mastery, growth in reading and mathematics, readiness and high school graduation rates.

VDOE revised its category names this summer. The four designations are now Distinguished, Meets Expectations, Approaching Expectations and Needs Intensive Support.

“We are proud of the progress reflected in these Framework Scores and, most importantly, of the work happening every day in our classrooms,” Superintendent Dr. Miller said.

Miller credited students, teachers, support staff, school leaders and families for the gains and said the results will help identify areas needing additional support.

Tangier Combined School did not receive a framework score because its enrollment was too small to meet scoring requirements.

All schools in the division remain fully accredited under Virginia’s Standards of Accreditation, ACPS reported.