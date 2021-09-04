Korey Finney, an Atlanta resident who grew up on the Eastern Shore, held a local fish fry in June to benefit the Riverside Shore Cancer Center.

“It’s a good way to bring the community together,” Finney said of the event which drew more than 75 attendees. Finney is a 2006 graduate of Northampton High School and formerly owned a barber shop in Exmore. While he now lives in Atlanta, he comes home once a month.

He was inspired to give to the Shore’s local cancer center because both of his grandparents had cancer. His grandfather was diagnosed with breast cancer at a time when most men didn’t know they could have breast cancer. In fact, Finney thinks that is still true and hopes that his gift will help raise awareness that the disease can strike men as well as women.

His $500 gift will be used to directly support patients at the center who have financial burdens that impact their ability to fight their disease.

“I am family-oriented; in fact, I wouldn’t be where I am today without my family and this community’s support,” Finney said.

“Our patients are grateful for support from Mr. Finney and other like-minded donors,” said Beverly Bowden, Director at the Riverside Shore Cancer Center. “This thoughtful gift will directly impact the lives of patients who are on a particularly difficult journey right now. Mr. Finney embodies the community spirit and generosity for which the Eastern Shore is famous.”

For more information on making a gift to help Shore patients, visit www.riversideonline.com/foundation or call 757-302-2140.

.