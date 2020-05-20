Eastern Shore Yacht and Country Club is donating a day pass to employees of Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital and Eastern Shore Rural Health System to show support for their dedication in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We hope these healthcare professionals can recharge from their stressful jobs by spending a day playing golf, tennis or simply sipping a soft drink while enjoying our scenic waterfront location” said Monika Bridgforth, general manager at ESY&CC.

“The board wanted to do something to show their appreciation for the untiring efforts of these healthcare professionals and thought an opportunity to relax and enjoy some recreation at our facilities would be welcomed,” added Bridgforth, who noted Kris Hebert, the ESY&CC sailing instructor and pool manager, is also leading an effort to donate hand-made surgical caps or masks to health care professionals.

Blake Johnson of the Island House Restaurant, who is now managing all food and beverages operations at the club, will also provide a free soft drink for health care professionals as well.

Sally Schreiber, director of Community Relations, was gratified by the gesture. “ESY&CC’s generous offer is a lovely way to help our team members unwind and spend some quality time with their families. Our team members deeply appreciate ESY&CC’s thoughtfulness as well as the support we have seen from all sectors of this special Shore community.”

Nancy Stern, CEO of Eastern Shore Rural Health, said, “Many thanks go out to Eastern Shore Yacht and Country Club for their day pass gift! The Eastern Shore has been so very thoughtful to all our healthcare workers. We live in such a beautiful, thoughtful and generous community.”

Since there are more than 700 employees at the local hospital and community health centers, ESY&CC is asking users of the day pass to call in advance of using club facilities. In addition, the day pass is not valid for holidays and must be used by June 30, 2021.

Call 757-787-1525 for more information.

.