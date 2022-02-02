EXMORE, Virginia, Feb. 1, 2022 – Just under five years after announcing their first residential pilot serving just six houses in Harborton, the Eastern Shore of Virginia Broadband Authority (ESVBA) has just crossed an important milestone. They now serve more than 2,000 local homes and offer fiber connections across more than 50% of the region’s land area.

“Our mission is, and has always been, to ensure Virginia’s Eastern Shore can benefit from the economic promise that comes with reliable, high-speed connectivity,” Executive Director Robert Bridgham said. “When other providers said it couldn’t be done, our team set to work to prove them wrong. As we cross this significant service coverage milestone and celebrate the recent generous Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI) grant announcements, I am truly hopeful that a full build out of Virginia’s Eastern Shore, one that allows fiber service to every home, is finally in sight.”

This milestone achievement comes after recent service upgrades for residential customers. Most providers networks are deployed with little to no capacity for growth so they are unable to expand during times of need or growth. Upon the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ESVBA temporarily doubled the speed of all residential customers to help with the dramatically increased need for video conferencing, remote work, and remote educational capacity and connectivity for local citizens.

“Hybrid work, education and even telehealth options are now the new normal for many of our citizens, and I’m incredibly pleased that ESVBA has been able to respond to the moment and help support the community in this important and timely new way,” Bridgham said. “ESVBA is providing infrastructure that meets todays needs as well as tomorrow’s, which improves opportunity for everyone on the Eastern Shore.”

.