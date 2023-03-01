Eastern Shore native Jamar Walker has officially become the first openly gay Federal Judge in Virginia’s history.

In an announcement Tuesday, Senator’s Mark Warner and Tim Kaine said Walker will sit in Norfolk and will succeed his mentor, US District Judge Raymond Jackson. Walker served under Judge Jackson as a clerk from 2011 to 2012.

Walker had been nominated by President Joe Biden for the seat in July.

Walker graduated from Nandua High School in 2004, earned his Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Virginia in 2008 and his J.D. from Virginia in 2011.