The Accomack-Northampton Pregnancy Center held their Annual ESVA Walk for Life on Saturday, May 1st. Over 300 people walked in either Cape Charles, Onley and Chincoteague Island, raising more than $40,000 for the local outreach. The Top Fundraiser for this year’s Walk was Ashley Freeman of Exmore, who raised $7,000. “This is the biggest walk we’ve ever had and we are truly grateful for everyone who came together for life in support of the pregnancy center ministry.” says ANPC Director, Linda Baylis Spence. The pregnancy center is located in Onley, across from Walmart and offers free and confidential pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, parenting classes and more much. For more information, visit womenspregnancysupport.org or give them a call at 787-1119.



