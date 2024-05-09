ESVA Tourism to participate in Thank the Visitor Day at Norfolk Airport

Regional tourism partners will come together at Norfolk International Airport on Friday, May 10 from 9 a.m.– 2:00 p.m. to celebrate Thank the Visitor Day with air travelers. The event will feature a variety of mascots, live music, tourism information and giveaways and the Eastern Shore of Virginia Tourism Commission will be participating.

At the thank the visitor day, the ESVA Tourism Commission gives away information about the Eastern Shore, including items like stickers and goodie bags that have Shore related logos on them.

“Last time, I talked to a lot of people that lived in Norfolk or traveled there frequently for years but had no idea who we are on the Shore,” said Emily Machen, Director of Marketing for the ESVA Tourism Commission. “We also show a strong regional front with the other Coastal Virginia destinations, encouraging people that they can easily drive around the COVA region for a diverse vacation experience.”

According to the Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC), visitor spending in 2022, Coastal Virginia generated over $6.77 billion in direct economic impact, a 13.5% percent change over 2021. Tourism-supported jobs in Coastal Virginia totaled 53,273 while local tourism-related taxes were $337 million. Additional marketing dollars received from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) have contributed to growth in visitor spending.

Coastal Virginia, comprised of eleven unique destinations, offers visitors unlimited experiences year-round.

The Coastal Virginia Tourism Alliance is a forum for destination marketing organizations to advance greater awareness of the tourism and hospitality industry as a major economic generator, promote Coastal Virginia as a destination and encourage development and growth of tourism and hospitality businesses and venues throughout the region.