The Eastern Shore of Virginia Tourism Commission is excited to announce the winners and runners up for the 2021 Eastern Shore Local’s Choice competition!  

The Local’s Choice competition was developed in the wake of 2020’s hardships to boost local businesses and engage the community. As tourism has started to reopen, it has helped our visitors be able to see some of the spots that the locals love!  

Now, what you’ve been waiting for – here is the list of the 2021 Local’s Choice top three in each category.  

Best Crab Cakes  

The Island House Restaurant  

Mallards At the Wharf  

Hook @ Harvey   

  

Best ESVA Style Clam Chowder   

The Exmore Diner  

Bill’s Prime Seafood & Steaks  

The Great Machipongo Clam Shack  

  

Best Soft-Shell Crabs  

Mallards at the Wharf  

Hook @ Harvey  

Captain E’s Hurricane Grill & Bar  

  

Best Oyster Menu  

The Oyster Farm  

The Island House Restaurant  

The Shanty  

  

Best Clam Menu  

The Great Machipongo Clam Shack   

The Island House Restaurant  

The Shanty  

  

Best Drum Fish  

Exmore Diner  

Ray’s Shanty  

The Island House Restaurant  

  

Best Flounder  

The Island House Restaurant  

Ray’s Shanty  

The Exmore Diner  

  

Best Fresh Seafood Market  

Edward’s Seafood   

Gary Howard Seafood  

The Great Machipongo Clam Shack  

  

Best She-Crab Soup  

Kelly’s Gingernut Pub  

Bill’s Prime Seafood & Steaks  

The Exmore Diner  

  

Best Burger   

Cape Charles Brewing Company  

The Blarney Stone Pub  

Kelly’s Gingernut Pub  

  

Best Pizza   

Da Vinci’s   

Deadrise Pies   

Gerry’s Ristorante  

  

Best Subs  

Onancock Deli   

J&B Subs  

Yuk Yuk & Joes  

  

Best Sandwiches  

Sea Star Carryout Eats  

Machipongo Trading Co.   

Coastal Baking Co.   

  

Best Waterfront Dining  

The Island House Restaurant  

The Shanty  

Mallards at the Wharf  

  

Best Outdoor Dining  

The Island House Restaurant  

The Shanty   

The Ropewalk   

  

Best Craft Beer/Wine/Spirits   

Cape Charles Brewing Co  

Chatham Vineyards & Winery   

Black Narrows Brewing Co.  

  

Best Orange Crush  

The Shanty  

The Island House Restaurant  

Mallards at the Wharf  

   

Best Ice Cream  

The Island Creamery   

Brown Dog Ice Cream  

Cowlick’s Creamery  

  

Best Pastry  

Corner Bakery   

Coastal Baking Co.  

Amarin Coffee  

  

Best Coffee   

The Book Bin  

Machipongo Trading Co.  

Slack Tide Coffee Co.  

 

Best Specialty Shop  

Gull Hummock   

Blue Crab Bay  

North Street Market  

  

Best Gift Shop   

The Book Bin   

The Brant  

Shore Creations  

  

Best Jewelry   

Moonrise  

C.D. Marsh   

Shore Creations   

  

Best Clothing  

Periwinkles  

Dawn  

Marker 29   

  

Best Antiques  

Blue Crow   

Primitives & More   

Exmore Antique   

  

Best Art Gallery   

At Altitude   

Lemon Tree   

Crockett Gallery  

  

Best Ecotour   

Burnham Guides   

Captain Dan’s Around the Island Tour  

Cape Charles Boat Tours  

  

Best Fishing Tours  

Day Trippers  

Eastern Shore Adventures   

Miss Jennifer (Cherrystone)  

  

Best Kayak Tours   

Southeast Expedition   

Assateague Explorer   

Burnham Guides  

  

Best Rentals   

Chincoteague Island Outfitters  

Eastern Shore Custom Carts  

Burnham Guides  

  

Best Campground  

Cherrystone Campground  

Kiptopeke State Park  

Tall Pines Harbor Campground  

  

Best Bed & Breakfast   

Bay Haven Inn of Cape Charles  

The Inn at Onancock  

The Channel Bass Inn   

  

Best Hotel/Motel  

The Charlotte Hotel   

Hotel Cape Charles  

Hampton Inn & Suites  

  

Best Vacation Rental Company  

Chincoteague Island Vacation Cottages  

Cape Charles Vacation Rentals   

Chesapeake Properties, Cape Charles  

  

 Be sure to congratulate your local businesses on their wins! We plan to host a Local’s Choice competition for next year, so be sure to nominate, vote for, and share your favorite spots when that competition opens. Thank you to everyone who helped put the competition together and to everyone who voted to support our amazing businesses.  

We are currently in the process of delivering window decals to all of the top three businesses. Keep an eye out for them, as they will start popping up around town! 