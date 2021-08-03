The Eastern Shore of Virginia Tourism Commission is excited to announce the winners and runners up for the 2021 Eastern Shore Local’s Choice competition!

The Local’s Choice competition was developed in the wake of 2020’s hardships to boost local businesses and engage the community. As tourism has started to reopen, it has helped our visitors be able to see some of the spots that the locals love!

Now, what you’ve been waiting for – here is the list of the 2021 Local’s Choice top three in each category.

Best Crab Cakes

The Island House Restaurant

Mallards At the Wharf

Hook @ Harvey

Best ESVA Style Clam Chowder

The Exmore Diner

Bill’s Prime Seafood & Steaks

The Great Machipongo Clam Shack

Best Soft-Shell Crabs

Mallards at the Wharf

Hook @ Harvey

Captain E’s Hurricane Grill & Bar

Best Oyster Menu

The Oyster Farm

The Island House Restaurant

The Shanty

Best Clam Menu

The Great Machipongo Clam Shack

The Island House Restaurant

The Shanty

Best Drum Fish

Exmore Diner

Ray’s Shanty

The Island House Restaurant

Best Flounder

The Island House Restaurant

Ray’s Shanty

The Exmore Diner

Best Fresh Seafood Market

Edward’s Seafood

Gary Howard Seafood

The Great Machipongo Clam Shack

Best She-Crab Soup

Kelly’s Gingernut Pub

Bill’s Prime Seafood & Steaks

The Exmore Diner

Best Burger

Cape Charles Brewing Company

The Blarney Stone Pub

Kelly’s Gingernut Pub

Best Pizza

Da Vinci’s

Deadrise Pies

Gerry’s Ristorante

Best Subs

Onancock Deli

J&B Subs

Yuk Yuk & Joes

Best Sandwiches

Sea Star Carryout Eats

Machipongo Trading Co.

Coastal Baking Co.

Best Waterfront Dining

The Island House Restaurant

The Shanty

Mallards at the Wharf

Best Outdoor Dining

The Island House Restaurant

The Shanty

The Ropewalk

Best Craft Beer/Wine/Spirits

Cape Charles Brewing Co

Chatham Vineyards & Winery

Black Narrows Brewing Co.

Best Orange Crush

The Shanty

The Island House Restaurant

Mallards at the Wharf

Best Ice Cream

The Island Creamery

Brown Dog Ice Cream

Cowlick’s Creamery

Best Pastry

Corner Bakery

Coastal Baking Co.

Amarin Coffee

Best Coffee

The Book Bin

Machipongo Trading Co.

Slack Tide Coffee Co.

Best Specialty Shop

Gull Hummock

Blue Crab Bay

North Street Market

Best Gift Shop

The Book Bin

The Brant

Shore Creations

Best Jewelry

Moonrise

C.D. Marsh

Shore Creations

Best Clothing

Periwinkles

Dawn

Marker 29

Best Antiques

Blue Crow

Primitives & More

Exmore Antique

Best Art Gallery

At Altitude

Lemon Tree

Crockett Gallery

Best Ecotour

Burnham Guides

Captain Dan’s Around the Island Tour

Cape Charles Boat Tours

Best Fishing Tours

Day Trippers

Eastern Shore Adventures

Miss Jennifer (Cherrystone)

Best Kayak Tours

Southeast Expedition

Assateague Explorer

Burnham Guides

Best Rentals

Chincoteague Island Outfitters

Eastern Shore Custom Carts

Burnham Guides

Best Campground

Cherrystone Campground

Kiptopeke State Park

Tall Pines Harbor Campground

Best Bed & Breakfast

Bay Haven Inn of Cape Charles

The Inn at Onancock

The Channel Bass Inn

Best Hotel/Motel

The Charlotte Hotel

Hotel Cape Charles

Hampton Inn & Suites

Best Vacation Rental Company

Chincoteague Island Vacation Cottages

Cape Charles Vacation Rentals

Chesapeake Properties, Cape Charles

Be sure to congratulate your local businesses on their wins! We plan to host a Local’s Choice competition for next year, so be sure to nominate, vote for, and share your favorite spots when that competition opens. Thank you to everyone who helped put the competition together and to everyone who voted to support our amazing businesses.

We are currently in the process of delivering window decals to all of the top three businesses. Keep an eye out for them, as they will start popping up around town!