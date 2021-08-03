The Eastern Shore of Virginia Tourism Commission is excited to announce the winners and runners up for the 2021 Eastern Shore Local’s Choice competition!
The Local’s Choice competition was developed in the wake of 2020’s hardships to boost local businesses and engage the community. As tourism has started to reopen, it has helped our visitors be able to see some of the spots that the locals love!
Now, what you’ve been waiting for – here is the list of the 2021 Local’s Choice top three in each category.
Best Crab Cakes
The Island House Restaurant
Mallards At the Wharf
Hook @ Harvey
Best ESVA Style Clam Chowder
The Exmore Diner
Bill’s Prime Seafood & Steaks
The Great Machipongo Clam Shack
Best Soft-Shell Crabs
Mallards at the Wharf
Hook @ Harvey
Captain E’s Hurricane Grill & Bar
Best Oyster Menu
The Oyster Farm
The Island House Restaurant
The Shanty
Best Clam Menu
The Great Machipongo Clam Shack
The Island House Restaurant
The Shanty
Best Drum Fish
Exmore Diner
Ray’s Shanty
The Island House Restaurant
Best Flounder
The Island House Restaurant
Ray’s Shanty
The Exmore Diner
Best Fresh Seafood Market
Edward’s Seafood
Gary Howard Seafood
The Great Machipongo Clam Shack
Best She-Crab Soup
Kelly’s Gingernut Pub
Bill’s Prime Seafood & Steaks
The Exmore Diner
Best Burger
Cape Charles Brewing Company
The Blarney Stone Pub
Kelly’s Gingernut Pub
Best Pizza
Da Vinci’s
Deadrise Pies
Gerry’s Ristorante
Best Subs
Onancock Deli
J&B Subs
Yuk Yuk & Joes
Best Sandwiches
Sea Star Carryout Eats
Machipongo Trading Co.
Coastal Baking Co.
Best Waterfront Dining
The Island House Restaurant
The Shanty
Mallards at the Wharf
Best Outdoor Dining
The Island House Restaurant
The Shanty
The Ropewalk
Best Craft Beer/Wine/Spirits
Cape Charles Brewing Co
Chatham Vineyards & Winery
Black Narrows Brewing Co.
Best Orange Crush
The Shanty
The Island House Restaurant
Mallards at the Wharf
Best Ice Cream
The Island Creamery
Brown Dog Ice Cream
Cowlick’s Creamery
Best Pastry
Corner Bakery
Coastal Baking Co.
Amarin Coffee
Best Coffee
The Book Bin
Machipongo Trading Co.
Slack Tide Coffee Co.
Best Specialty Shop
Gull Hummock
Blue Crab Bay
North Street Market
Best Gift Shop
The Book Bin
The Brant
Shore Creations
Best Jewelry
Moonrise
C.D. Marsh
Shore Creations
Best Clothing
Periwinkles
Dawn
Marker 29
Best Antiques
Blue Crow
Primitives & More
Exmore Antique
Best Art Gallery
At Altitude
Lemon Tree
Crockett Gallery
Best Ecotour
Burnham Guides
Captain Dan’s Around the Island Tour
Cape Charles Boat Tours
Best Fishing Tours
Day Trippers
Eastern Shore Adventures
Miss Jennifer (Cherrystone)
Best Kayak Tours
Southeast Expedition
Assateague Explorer
Burnham Guides
Best Rentals
Chincoteague Island Outfitters
Eastern Shore Custom Carts
Burnham Guides
Best Campground
Cherrystone Campground
Kiptopeke State Park
Tall Pines Harbor Campground
Best Bed & Breakfast
Bay Haven Inn of Cape Charles
The Inn at Onancock
The Channel Bass Inn
Best Hotel/Motel
The Charlotte Hotel
Hotel Cape Charles
Hampton Inn & Suites
Best Vacation Rental Company
Chincoteague Island Vacation Cottages
Cape Charles Vacation Rentals
Chesapeake Properties, Cape Charles
Be sure to congratulate your local businesses on their wins! We plan to host a Local’s Choice competition for next year, so be sure to nominate, vote for, and share your favorite spots when that competition opens. Thank you to everyone who helped put the competition together and to everyone who voted to support our amazing businesses.
We are currently in the process of delivering window decals to all of the top three businesses. Keep an eye out for them, as they will start popping up around town!