ESVA Tourism Commission awarded $10k grant from VTC

The Eastern Shore of Virginia’s tourism industry received a boost this week as the ESVA Tourism Commission was awarded a $10,000 grant through the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s DRIVE Tourism+ program.

The grant is part of a statewide tourism promotion and development initiative designed to help Virginia communities strengthen their competitiveness, increase tourism spending, and encourage visitors to stay longer through targeted marketing and product development strategies.

According to ESVA Tourism Commission’s Executive Director Robert Sabbatini, the funds will be used for tourism promotion and product development projects expected to have an immediate impact on the Eastern Shore’s tourism economy. The projects are intended to build on recent planning efforts and highlight the region’s distinctive towns, landscapes, and visitor experiences.

DRIVE Tourism+ expands upon Virginia’s DRIVE 2.0 Statewide Strategic Plan, which focuses on enhancing tourism assets, supporting entrepreneurial opportunities, and strengthening destination development across the Commonwealth. Communities participating in the program developed competitive tourism plans using current travel data, market research, and public input gathered through stakeholder workshops.

“Tourism is about creating unforgettable experiences that inspire visitors to stay longer and engage more deeply with the places they visit,” said Rita McClenny, president and CEO of the Virginia Tourism Corporation. “The DRIVE Tourism+ program helps destinations take a more intentional approach to tourism promotion and product development, using data, planning, and local partnerships to remain competitive in today’s travel marketplace.”

The ESVA Tourism Commission serves as a marketing and leadership resource for the tourism and hospitality industry across Accomack and Northampton counties. In addition to destination marketing, the commission provides hospitality training and tourism leadership support to local partners.

“We’re very grateful to the Virginia Tourism Corporation for this $10,000 grant, which will help us showcase the unique experiences that make our community special,” said Sabbatini. “Visitors to the Eastern Shore don’t just pass through. We want them to slow down, listen, and connect with our towns, landscapes, and tourism partners.”

Tourism continues to play a significant role in the Eastern Shore economy. In 2024, tourism expenditures in Accomack and Northampton counties totaled $261.6 million, representing a 5.5 percent increase over the previous year.

More information about visiting the Eastern Shore of Virginia is available at visitesva.com or by calling 757-787-8268. Details on the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s DRIVE Tourism+ program can be found at vatc.org.