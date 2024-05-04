ESVA Tourism Commission announces Local’s Choice 2024

The ESVA Tourism Commission is launching their fifth Local’s Choice competition this spring to celebrate the Eastern Shore’s incredible local businesses. In this competition, you’re the judge! Locals are welcome to cast their votes and share their love for their favorite businesses. The survey will be open from May 1st – June 15th.

“This event has become a Shore favorite and a great way to show support for our extraordinary businesses!” Robert Sabbatini, the Commission’s Executive Director, stated. “Be sure to promote your favorite Eastern Shore business and vote.”

The top three in each category will receive recognition as “ESVA Locals’ Choice of 2024”! You can take the survey here, https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/967CG9B.

