Pictured: Malik Miles with Accomack County Fire and Rescue gets his COVID-19 vaccine.

Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Inc. is partnering with the Eastern Shore Health District and other health care organizations to vaccinate the Shore as quickly as the supply of vaccines will allow. Virginia is currently vaccinating groups in Phase 1b (see the COVID-19 tab at esrh.org to learn who is in Phase 1b). Local public safety officials are urging residents to get vaccinated as part of this effort.

“The Eastern Shore has been impacted greatly by COVID-19. Working together as a community will help us get through it. Accomack County Fire and Public Safety have worked with the Eastern Shore Health District, Eastern Shore Rural Health and Riverside to vaccinate our employees against COVID-19 so they are protected and can continue to serve the Shore. We encourage all Shore residents to get vaccinated,” said Accomack County Department of Public Safety Director C. Ray Pruitt. “The Northampton County Department of EMS is grateful to have been included in group 1A to receive the first round of COVID vaccine made available on the Shore. 75% of our staff opted to receive the vaccine and have had little to no complications associated with it. Please use this as encouragement for all citizens to consider receiving the COVID vaccine so we can stop the spread of this virus,” said Hollye B. Carpenter, Northampton County Emergency Medical Services Director.

Rural Health patients and Shore residents without a primary care provider who are in Phase 1b can call for a vaccination appointment. Due to high demand and limited supply, appointments are currently being scheduled no earlier than May. If more vaccine becomes available Rural Health will hold Saturday vaccination clinics.

