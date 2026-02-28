ESVA Housing Mission & Pungoteague Ruritan Club install wheelchair ramp

February 28, 2026
 |
Daily News Headlines
Image

The ESVA Housing Mission and the Pungoteague Ruritan Club combined forces to build a wheelchair ramp for Barbara Bishop of Pungoteague, who recently suffered multiple injuries in a fall, including a broken neck. The ramp was purchased by the ESVA Housing Mission with funds provided by David Landsberger and then installed by members of the Pungoteague Ruritan Club. Barbara’s husband, Eddie Bishop, is a former member of the Pungoteague Ruritan Club.

Club members are (l-r) front row, Jim Gillett, George Rams and Taylor Dukes. Back row, Doug Wehner, Ted Sturgis, David Shaw and Donnie Davis.

.

Preston Ford in Keller

Share this

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

February 28, 2026, 5:30 am
Clear sky
NE
Clear sky
28°F
4 mph
Apparent: 25°F
Pressure: 1019 mb
Humidity: 93%
Winds: 4 mph NE
Windgusts: 7 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 6:35 am
Sunset: 5:55 pm
© 2026 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Coldwell Banker Harbour Realty
Throwback Thursday WESR Programming

Member of the

esva chamber