ESVA Housing Mission & Pungoteague Ruritan Club install wheelchair ramp

The ESVA Housing Mission and the Pungoteague Ruritan Club combined forces to build a wheelchair ramp for Barbara Bishop of Pungoteague, who recently suffered multiple injuries in a fall, including a broken neck. The ramp was purchased by the ESVA Housing Mission with funds provided by David Landsberger and then installed by members of the Pungoteague Ruritan Club. Barbara’s husband, Eddie Bishop, is a former member of the Pungoteague Ruritan Club.

Club members are (l-r) front row, Jim Gillett, George Rams and Taylor Dukes. Back row, Doug Wehner, Ted Sturgis, David Shaw and Donnie Davis.

