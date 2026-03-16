ESVA Housing Mission & Pungoteague Ruritan Club install aluminum ramp at Smith’s Beach

March 16, 2026
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Daily News Headlines
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By Bill Sterling

The ESVA Housing Mission and the Pungoteague Ruritan Club combined forces to install an aluminum wheelchair ramp for Mary Ann Mosser of Smith’s Beach near Eastville.

The ramp was purchased by the ESVA Housing Mission with funds provided by David Landsberger. The Ruritan Club has been installing wheelchair ramps as one of its key service projects for over 25 years.

Three ESVA Housing Mission team members joined them on this project.

ESVA Tourism Summit

Pictured are front row (l-r) Ed Lampman, Jerry Phillips, Ted Sturgis, Jim Henderson, Rhett Dukes (by the sign), Dennis Melson and George Rams. Back row – Eddie Mears, Bill Dougherty, Taylor Dukes, Ellis Dukes, Larry Baxter, Jim Gillett and Kevin Gillett.

For more information on the ESVA Housing Mission, call 757-709-5468 or email Dawn Parks at [email protected].

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March 16, 2026, 8:00 pm
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