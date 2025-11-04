ESVA Housing Mission installs its first wheelchair ramp on Shore

November 4, 2025
 |
Daily News Headlines
Image

By Bill Sterling

The ESVA Housing Mission placed its first aluminum ramp at the Cheriton home of Katrina Queen recently with the Pungoteague Ruritan ‘Club handling the installation.

The ESVA Housing Mission, a new nonprofit on the Eastern Shore of Virginia that provides critical home repair for those in need, has built 21 wooden ramps in both Accomack and Northampton counties since forming in 2024. However, according to Don Taylor of the ESVA Housing Mission, there are some situations where a wooden ramp is not practical or feasible. In those instances, the group has turned to aluminum ramps with the aid of a $10,000 donation by David Landsberger. The ESVA Housing Mission has also partnered the Pungoteague Ruritan Club, which has more than a quarter century of experience installing both wooden and aluminum ramps as part of its service to the Eastern Shore.

Mrs. Queen, who suffered a stroke 10 years and requires kidney dialysis three times a week, was elated with her wheelchair ramp. “I am so thankful for this ramp. I can’t thank everyone who helped with this enough.”

The ESVA Housing Mission is seeking used aluminum ramps in good condition to place at other homes that can be donated or sold at a reasonable price. Anyone with a ramp can call 757-709-5468 or email [email protected].

ESVA Housing is looking for a pool of volunteers to help with the construction of ramps or repairs on a home. Supervision is provided at the building site to help those with no construction experience. Volunteers can come from civic clubs, churches, schools, individuals and any other group willing to donate a few hours to help their neighbors.

Contributions to ESVA Housing Mission can be mailed to John Fiege, Treasurer, ESVA Housing, PO Box 277, Onancock, Va. 23417.

Share this

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

November 4, 2025, 5:17 am
Clear sky
WNW
Clear sky
52°F
9 mph
Apparent: 49°F
Pressure: 1022 mb
Humidity: 54%
Winds: 9 mph WNW
Windgusts: 36 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 6:31 am
Sunset: 5:01 pm
© 2025 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

Alexa, enable One Oh Three the Shore Skill

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Buchanan Subaru

Member of the

esva chamber