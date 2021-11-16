The Eastern Shore of Virginia Historical Society’s Holiday Auction brought in more than $5,100 in just two hours Saturday. All of the proceeds from the live radio event go directly toward the nonprofit’s operations to continue its mission of preserving, educating, and interpreting Shore history as well as presenting cultural programming for Shore residents and visitors.

The auction offered nearly 30 items, all donated by local businesses and individuals. An owl carving by Billy Crockett; a brand-new two-volume set of Ralph T. Whitelaw’s “Virginia’s Eastern Shore” books; and a Tangier package that included a round-trip flight, hotel stay, and a restaurant gift certificate, especially brought a flurry of bidding to the phones at WESR in Accomac.

“A huge thank-you goes out to all of our donors and callers for supporting our second Holiday Auction,” said Amy Savona, marketing director at the Historical Society. “Without the generosity of WESR, our neighboring businesses, and individual contributors, we would never be able to host something like this.”

The nonprofit’s third annual Holiday Auction is already on the calendar for the Saturday before Thanksgiving next year. As the Historical Society’s Annual Fund campaign gets under way, if you would like to contribute, visit shorehistory.org and click on the gold box or call 757-787-8012.

