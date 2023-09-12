ESVA Chamberfest draws 1,000 to Onancock

Pictured: Jefferson Starship performing ‘We Built This City’ at Saturday afternoon’s Chamber Fest.

Above is coverage of the event from our partners with WTKR.

The ESVA Chamber Fest drew a crowd of roughly 1,000 Saturday afternoon to Fairgrounds Road between Onancock and Tasley, to hear Lana Scott, Irie Tree, Jefferson Starship and Sawyer Brown.

“The Eastern Shore of Virginia Chamber of Commerce is proud to serve, promote and connect the businesses and communities here on the Eastern Shore, and we did that today with Chamber Fest,” said Robert Sabbatini.

Ticket holders were treated to four musical acts and, in addition to complementary fries donated by Dublin Farms in Horntown, had great food from local area food trucks. Also on display was the Kona Big Wave Beer bus, which served the golden pale ale to attendees.

Sabbatini added the event drew folks from all over the country, including the western Shore of Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Illinois.

“We wanted to make sure that we were bringing good folks to the Shore to enjoy a great event,” Sabbatini added. “One example of that is we had some folks from Pennsylvania, that had never been to the Eastern Shore, built their entire vacation around this event, stayed in Chincoteague, came to the event, loved Onancock, and the best part about it is they’ll be back.”

The only damper on the day was a strong isolated thunderstorm cut the show short just after half way through Sawyer Brown’s set, but Sabbatini said planning is already underway for next year’s event.

“It’s going to be even bigger and better next year. So, a little teaser there. We are already working on next year’s band. Can’t wait to see it happen.”