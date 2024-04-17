ESVA Chamber sets date for 2024 Agricultural Fair

The Eastern Shore of Virginia Chamber of Commerce Agricultural Fair Committee is thrilled to announce that the date for the highly anticipated Eastern Shore Agricultural Fair has been set for October 5, 2024.

Held annually at the Old Machipongo Middle School in Machipongo, Virginia, this event promises to be a memorable occasion for families and individuals alike, offering a delightful blend of tradition, fun, and community spirit. This free and family-friendly fall event invites all to join in the festivities, which include a wide range of activities designed to entertain visitors of all ages.

From traditional favorites to exciting new additions, there’s something for everyone at the Eastern Shore Agricultural Fair. Attendees can look forward to participating in lively competitions such as skillet throwing and keg rolling, showcasing their baking and photography skills in the contest area, and enjoy the timeless history of antique tractors in the parade.

Additionally, the fair will feature an exhilarating oyster shucking contest, providing a taste of the region’s rich maritime heritage. Families with children will find plenty of entertainment options, with dedicated children’s activities ensuring a day filled with laughter and joy. Furthermore, a diverse range of vendors will be on hand, offering an assortment of goods and treats to satisfy every palate.

“We’re delighted to invite the community to join us for another fantastic Eastern Shore Agricultural Fair,” said Anne Clark, Director of Marketing & Events of the Eastern Shore Agricultural Fair Committee. “This event celebrates the rich agricultural heritage of our region while providing a platform for families to come together and create lasting memories.”

For more information about the Eastern Shore Agricultural Fair, including a schedule of events and additional details, please visit the Eastern Shore of Virginia Chamber of Commerce website at www.esvachamber.org.