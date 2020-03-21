The ESVA Chamber reminds residents who are having to work remotely during these uncertain times, there are several local public free WIFI hotspots available for use from inside your vehicle.

“While we on the Shore are very fortunate to have several public and private highspeed internet providers (click here for list), we still have many residents who are not yet able to access highspeed internet where they live,” said Robie Marsh, Executive Director of the ESVA Chamber and Eastern Shore Tourism Commission. “During this time of “social distancing”, we have many of our Shore students home from college or home from school, as well as some of our workforce attempting to keep business as usual while working from home. The ESVA Chamber would like to remind everyone of locations throughout the Shore, many of which is thanks to the ESVA Broadband Authority, where residents can access for FREE high speed broadband internet.”

For a complete list and map of these locations, please visit www.esvachamber.org/free wifihotspots.

