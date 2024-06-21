ESVA Chamber reminds motorists to watch for cyclists Saturday

The Eastern Shore of Virginia Chamber of Commerce is issuing a Watch for Cyclists advisory for this Saturday, June 22, as approximately 350 bikers will be participating in Le Tour de Shore.

The event starts and finishes at Onancock Town Square. The Tour begins at 7:00 a.m. with the 100-mile riders departing first, followed by staggered starts for the other three routes. All cyclists are expected to be off local roads before dark.

The ride is primarily focused on the central Shore, extending as far north as Bloxom and as far south as Machipongo. Cyclists will be traveling on roads both bayside and seaside.

Cyclists will pass through and around towns and villages including Onancock, Accomac, Belle Haven, Willis Wharf, Exmore, and Nassawadox. Residents and visitors should be particularly mindful of increased cyclist traffic in these areas.

“We strongly urge everyone to exercise extreme caution. Cyclists will be crossing this major highway at various points, and heightened vigilance is necessary to prevent accidents,” said Robert Sabbatini, Chamber Executive Director. “Dog owners are asked to be particularly mindful of the cycling guests. Ensure that pets are secured and do not interfere with the cyclists”

The ESVA Chamber appreciates the cooperation of all residents in making this event safe and successful. The Chamber thanks local citizens for their heightened alertness and patience during this event. Your efforts contribute significantly to the safety and enjoyment of the cyclists, and we are grateful for your support.