ESVA Chamber invites community to Ribbon Cutting Event celebrating ESCADV’s new office building

The Eastern Shore of Virginia Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to extend an open invitation to the community for a special Ribbon Cutting Event at the newly constructed office building of the Eastern Shore Coalition Against Domestic Violence. The event promises an insightful tour of the Coalition’s state-of-the-art facility, located at 12 Hartman Ave, Onancock VA.

Scheduled for December 13th at 3 pm, the occasion will be an opportunity to support the ESCADV’s crucial efforts in combating domestic violence while fostering a stronger, more resilient local community. This event isn’t just about cutting ribbons; it’s a chance for everyone to come together, enjoy refreshments, and stand in solidarity with those advocating for a safer and healthier environment for all.

The Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce encourages individuals, businesses, and community leaders to join hands in this significant milestone. “We are honored to celebrate the opening of the Eastern Shore Coalition Against Domestic Violence’s new office building. It’s a testament to their dedication to creating a safer space for our community. This event symbolizes our collective commitment to supporting essential causes that positively impact the lives of our residents,” expressed Anne Clark, a Chamber representative.

The Ribbon Cutting Event on December 13th at 3 pm promises to be an engaging and meaningful gathering. Attendees will not only witness the ribbon cutting but also be part of a collective effort to make a difference in the lives of those affected by domestic violence. For media inquiries or more information, please contact Anne Clark, Director of Marketing and Events at 757-787-2460 or [email protected]. Let’s stand together, support local initiatives, and make a meaningful impact on December 13th at 12 Hartman Ave, Onancock VA.