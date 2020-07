The ESVA Chamber held its annual awards ceremony Wednesday night at the Onley Town Center. Normally the Annual Meeting Dinner, the ceremony was held in a scaled down fashion to honor the award winners under the guise of a ‘COVID-19 roundtable.’

This year’s winners are pictured below:

The Community Award went to JJ Justis(accepted by Jon Richardson), Dr. Scott Wolpin, Dr. Tom Hollandsworth and Dr. David Jones

Citizen of the Year – Kelvin Jones

Small Business Person of the Year – Andy Bucholz

Young Entrepreneur of the Year – Anne Kyle Doughty

Chairman’s Award – John Custis

