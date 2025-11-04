ESVA Chamber hires new Director of Marketing and Events

The ESVA Chamber of Commerce welcomes its new Director of Marketing and Events, Kelly Donnell.

Kelly is a Northampton High School alum with a degree from Richard Bland College of William & Mary. After moving away from the Shore more than 20 years ago, she has recently relocated to Onancock. While away from the Shore, Kelly was a community journalist for newspapers in the Western Tidewater area for several years, and actively volunteered on a number of fundraising committees benefiting the American Cancer Society and Komen for the Cure.

She spent a few years in Montana before moving to the Gulf Coast of Texas in 2019. In Texas, Kelly was active with two Chambers of Commerce. She served as Director of Operations for the Portland (TX) Chamber of Commerce, and was part of organizing local flagship events including Shrimporee – a large festival celebrating the area’s history in the seafood industry – and Windfest, a 4-day community event featuring live bands and family attractions. She has extensive experience in planning community events, and in collaborating with businesses and community leaders.

“I’m thrilled to have Kelly join our team, and think she will be a great asset to the businesses and communities on the Eastern Shore” stated Executive Director, Robert Sabbatini.

In her free time, Kelly loves to be on the water or at the beach with her Chocolate Lab, or exploring new restaurants and shops. She enjoys cooking, reading, live music, traveling, and gardening.

Kelly looks forward to reconnecting with old friends and neighbors, and making new connections on the Shore.

She can be reached at the ESVA Chamber at 757-787-2460 or by email at [email protected].