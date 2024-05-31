ESRH’s Express Care celebrates one year

New Urgent Care Clinical Director Named, First Patient Shares His Story

Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Inc.’s Express Care, the Eastern Shore of Virginia’s only urgent care, celebrates its one year anniversary May 30. Since opening, Express Care has provided 15,111 patient visits through May 27. Express Care is located in Four Corner Plaza in Onley at 25228 Lankford Hwy. in Onley.

Eastern Shore Rural Health opened the Express Care after a 2021 Community Health Needs Assessment pointed out the need for urgent care in the region. The center is walk in only, no appointments necessary, and is open Monday through Friday from noon to 8 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the weekends. Express Care treats medical needs that are not routine, but are not an emergency for those who have urgent needs or need care between appointments with their regular health care provider. Dr. Margaret Stiles, who transferred from Rural Health’s Onley Community Health Center, will begin serving as Express Care’s clinical director on June 1.

Al McMath, the first unofficial patient of Express Care, recently spoke of the value of having a local urgent care. He was asked to help test the patient kiosks at Express Care immediately prior to opening. He had noticed a troublesome spot on his skin and was evaluated at Express Care along with testing the kiosk system. Upon examination, the Express Care director recommended a biopsy. The biopsy revealed Mr. McMath had cancer. He received treatment in August and September of last year and is doing well.

“The Shore needed this urgent care.” said McMath. “Express Care sees you, then treats if they can, or gets you where you need to go. This is good for the Shore.”

For more information about Express Care, go to expresscare.esh.org. An info line with recorded information is also available, call 757-787-1465. For those in need of care, Express Care is currently less busy on weekends.